The Economic Court of Dnipropetrovsk region has declared the Bogdan Motors automobile company (Kyiv), which is part of the Bogdan corporation, bankrupt and opened the liquidation procedure.

This is indicated in a statement of the Supreme Economic Court on July 6, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, Yevhen Shyman from Dnipro was appointed as a liquidator.

The announcement was made public on the basis of the decision of the Economic Court of Dnipropetrovsk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2020, the Economic Court of Dnipropetrovsk region opened bankruptcy proceedings for Bogdan Motors.

Bogdan Motors ended 2020 with a loss of UAH 3.384 billion against a profit of UAH 272.79 million in 2019.

The Bogdan Motors company is one of the largest Ukrainian manufacturers of buses, trolleybuses, trucks and special equipment.

The Bogdan corporation was founded in February 2005 by 20 enterprises-manufacturers and distributors of automobile and bus equipment.

