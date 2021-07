The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested the board chairperson of the Kuznia na Rybalskomu PrJSC Valerii Shandra and set a bail of UAH 443 million as an alternative.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

On July 7, the Pecherskyi court considered the investigators' petition and granted it in full, choosing the board chairperson of the Kuznia na Rybalskomu PrJSC a measure of restraint in the form of detention for two months with the alternative of paying bail in the amount of more than UAH 443 million.

On July 2, investigators from the SBI served former Deputy Defense Minister Ihor Pavlovskyi, board chairperson of the Kuznia na Rybalskomu PrJSC, and two other former heads of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Arms Development and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense with suspicion.

Investigators of the SBI suspect officials of conspiring and organizing supplies of low-quality military equipment to army units during 2016-2018.

It is about combat boats and emergency medical vehicles that did not meet the established requirements and cannot be used in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result, such a scheme caused damage to the state in the amount of more than UAH 475 million.

On July 5, the court chose one of the former directors of the department of military-technical policy, development of weapons and military equipment of the Ministry of Defense a preventive measure in the form of detention for two months with the alternative of paying a bail in the amount of approximately UAH 443 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI suspects the ex-Defense Ministry officials of purchasing low-quality military equipment.

