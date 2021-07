Ukraine Boosts Electric Energy Production By 5.9% To 77.7 Billion kWh In H1

In the first half of 2021, Ukraine boosted the electric energy production by 5.9% or 4,303.1 million kWh year over year to 77,735.1 million kWh.

The Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the first half of 2021, Ukrainian thermal power plants (TPPs) and combined heat power plants (CHPPs) cut the production by 4.6% or 1,121.3 million kWh to 23,011.6 million kWh.

The nuclear power plants (NPPs) boosted the electric energy production by 6.6% or 2,615.8 million kWh to 42,004.9 million kWh.

At the same time, Ukrainian hydro-electric power stations (HEPPs) and pumped storage power plants (PSPPs) produced 6 198 million kWh, up 71.9% or 2,591.6 million kWh year over year.

In the first half of 2021, the production of electric energy from renewable energy resources made 5,654.7 million kWh, up 5.6% or 298.5 million kWh year over year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, Ukraine cut the production of electric energy by 3.3% or 5,157.3 million kWh year over year to 148,809.8 million kWh.

In 2020, Ukrainian thermal power plants (TPPs) and combined heat power plants (CHPPs) cut the production of electric energy by 6.2% or 3.445 billion kWh year over year to 52.34 billion kWh.

The nuclear power plants (NPPs) cut the production of electric energy by 8.2% or 6.8 billion kWh year over year to 76.202 billion kWh.

The hydro-electric power stations (HEPPs) and pumped storage power plants (PSPPs) produced 7,581.3 million kWh, down 3.7% or 287.3 million kWh year over year.

Electricity production from renewable energy sources over the year amounted to 10,841.2 million kWh, which is two times or by 5,299 million kWh more than in 2019.

In 2019, Ukraine cut the production of electric energy by 3.4% or 5.385 million kWh year over year 153,964.8 million kWh.

In 2019, the TPPs and the CHPPs cut the production by 5.1% or 3,023.2 million kWh year over year 55,784.6 million kWh.

In 2019, the NPPs cut the production of electric energy by 1.7% or 1,395.6 million kWh year over year 83,002.6 million kWh.

At the same time, the HEPPs and PSPPs generated a total of 7,869 million kWh, down 34.5% or 4,139.4 million kWh year over year.

The production of electric energy from renewable energy resources in 2019 made 5,542.3 million kWh, up 2.1 or 2,909.6 million kWh year over year.

