Belarus has banned Kvartal TV, a television channel jointly owned by the Ukrainian 1+1 TV channel and the Kvartal 95 studio.

The Belarussian Ministry of Information announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Information of the Republic of Belarus’ decision dated July 5, 2021, canceled the permits for the distribution of two foreign television programs, UA and Kvartal TV, on the territory of the Republic of Belarus," the statement said.

This decision was made because of alleged broadcasting of advertisements that were not declared when the broadcasting licenses were issued, which is a violation of Belarusian legislation.

Kvartal TV was launched in the second half of 2016. It broadcasts comedy programs produced by the Kvartal 95 studio.

It was founded by senior executives of the Kvartal 95 studio and the 1+1 TV channel (Volodymyr Zelenskyy, brothers Serhii and Borys Shefir, Andrii Yakovlev, Timur Mindich, Yaroslav Pakholchuk, and Oleksandr Tkachenko).

Zelenskyy and Tkachenko “left the ownership structure” of Kvartal TV in 2019 after Zelenskyy became the President of Ukraine and Tkachenko the Minister of Culture and Information Policy.

Kvartal TV began broadcasting in Belarus at the end of 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine banned the Belarusian state television channel, Belarus 24, in June.

