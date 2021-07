In April 2021, the NBU's net international reserves decreased by 2% to USD 28.4 billion.

That follows from the NBU's respective data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at July 1, 2021, Ukraine’s international reserves preliminarily made USD 28.358 billion (in equivalent).

In June, they rose by 2% thanks to foreign currency inflow in favor of the Government as well as to NBU's interventions, which helped compensate state’s external and domestic obligations.

The foreign currency earnings in favor of the Government made USD 1,095 million, and they included USD 726.3 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

Overall Government’s payments to service and redeem the state debt denominated in foreign currency made USD 995.6 million.

For most of June, foreign currency supply exceeded the demand on the interbank foreign currency market, in particular, that happened thanks to the growth of non-residents in government domestic loan bonds and energizing of exporters.

That helped the NBU replenish the reserves by USD 682.8 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the net international reserves rose by 63.8% from USD 9.644 billion.

In 2018, the net international reserves rose by 44.6% from USD 6.672 billion.

