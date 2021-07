Ukraine and China have signed a cooperation agreement in the field of infrastructure construction.

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the document, Ukraine and China encourage companies and financial institutions of the two countries to actively cooperate in the field of infrastructure construction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and China are working on a visa-free regime agreement for the citizens of the two countries.

