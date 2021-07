Dutch Appeal Court Will Take Decision On Returning Scythian Gold Collection To Ukraine On September 14

The Court of Appeal of Amsterdam (the Kingdom of the Netherlands) will take its decision on appeal from museums of the Russia-annexed Crimea against the resolution on return to Ukraine of the Scythian gold collection on September 14.

First Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Emine Dzhaparova said this at the Ukraine 30 forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 14, 2016, a district court of Amsterdam urged to return to Ukraine all exhibits from the Crimean museums exhibited in the Netherlands within the framework of the Scythian gold exposition.

In August 2017, museums of the Russia-annexed Crimea appealed against the said decision.

