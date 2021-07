Foreign Ministry Hopes For Change In Germany's Position On Ukraine's Membership In EU And NATO, Provision Of W

The Foreign Ministry hopes that after the elections in Germany, the German authorities will change their position on Ukraine's membership in the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), on providing it with weapons and on the Russian project for the construction of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this to journalists at the Ukraine 30 forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We understand that the Chancellor is coming. Now, of course, you can’t say exactly what Germany’s policy will be. But we are working to change Germany’s position on a number of issues. These are issues of clear and direct support for Ukraine’s European perspective - EU membership. This is more constructive position on our NATO membership. This is the issue of arms sales. And, of course, this is the issue of the functioning of Nord Stream-2," he said.

The minister expressed confidence that in spite of everything, Ukraine will become a NATO member.

"It's a matter of time and the price we pay," he said.

In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the forum, said that, in his opinion, Ukraine "has done enough to get clear confirmation from partners of when and how it will become a member of the EU and NATO."

Kuleba called the issue of obtaining weapons from Germany fundamental, since he is convinced that the refusal to supply Ukraine with weapons is motivated exclusively by political considerations.

"This is a question of even one sniper rifle, roughly speaking. But this delivery must take place. We must break this wall, because it is purely political and, in our opinion, baseless," he explained.

Zelenskyy called the Nord Stream-2 project a "weapon against Ukraine", which will become "a weapon against all of Europe" in the future.

"We must continue to oppose the implementation of this project and involve all partners in this difficult struggle," he stressed.

Kuleba said that Ukraine is not yet officially negotiating compensation, working to ensure that the project is not launched, but has formulated two basic negotiating principles in the case of its commissioning.

They consist of answers to questions about how to guarantee security and Russia's compliance with the agreements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Germany at the invitation of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

