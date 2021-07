Zelenskyy, Biden Will Discuss United States Participation In Normandy Four Or Another Format Late In July – Ku

Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has said that in the course of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington, the President of Ukraine and President of the United States, Joseph Biden, will discuss the possible involvement of the latter to the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia, and France) or any parallel format to regulate the situation in Donbas.

He said this to journalists within the framework of the Ukraine 30 forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, Kuleba could not provide an exact visit date.

He reminded that France and Germany are trying to organize a meeting of Normandy Four foreign affairs ministers, however, their effort has brought no result.

The minister added that the Russian Federation cannot find a possibility for the ministers to meet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy hopes that the upcoming meetings with Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will give an alternative to the Normandy Format or the Minsk agreements to regulate the situation in Donbas.

