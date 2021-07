The Office of the President notes the lack of consensus in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Ukraine's next steps.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva announced this at the Ukraine 30 forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Unfortunately, we have to admit that a consensus in NATO has not yet been formed regarding the further steps of Ukraine. This is what everyone will work on: from the President of Ukraine to the Office of the President, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, our ambassadors in NATO member countries,” he said.

According to him, Ukraine has already completed 13 annual national programs of cooperation with NATO after the decision of the Bucharest summit and now expects a clear plan for its implementation.

In turn, First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova noted the role of the "Russian factor" in this process.

“Russia is blackmailing many countries and actually putting up so-called “red lines.” But it is important that the final document of the last summit clearly states that other countries cannot influence this track, and this is the will of the Alliance itself,” she said.

She recalled that at the moment 13 NATO members fully support Ukraine's membership in the Alliance, and a number of them are ready to consult.

The Deputy Minister added that now Ukraine needs to focus on working with the third group of countries that are skeptical about Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic prospects.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 14, the NATO summit confirmed the decision of the 2008 Bucharest summit, according to which Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance after receiving the Membership Action Plan (MAP) in it.

