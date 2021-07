Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba states Ukraine is finalizing a new law on national minorities.

He announced this at a joint briefing with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Recently, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on indigenous peoples. There are three ethnic groups that do not have a mother state and for which Ukraine is the only state capable of offering protection and support. This applies to the Crimean Tatars, Karaites and Krymchaks. But there are dozens of ethnic groups in Ukraine. For the fullest possible consideration of their rights, to create opportunities for the preservation and development of their identity, we are now completing the development of a new law on the national minorities of Ukraine," he said.

In turn, Dendias assured that Greece supports Ukraine's accession to both the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, Ukraine and Hungary noted the positive dynamics of the dialogue on educational reform and the rights of national minorities.

The Office of the High Commissioner and the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission have repeatedly called on Ukraine to immediately adopt a law on the protection of national minorities and their linguistic rights without undue delay.

