NACB Starts To Investigate Alleged Negligence Of Shmyhal And Members Of Cabinet In Allocation Of Funds From CO

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) opens criminal proceedings on the fact of alleged negligence of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and members of the Cabinet of Ministers when allocating funds from the COVID-19 fight fund to other areas of government, contrary to the requirements of the law.

A representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, the case was opened on July 2 in compliance with the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court, which ordered the launch of such an investigation.

"The court's decision has been fulfilled," the source said.

According to the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court, on May 25, the NACB received a statement in which the plaintiff declared that the Prime Minister and members of the Cabinet of Ministers had committed criminal offenses under Part 2 of Article 210 and Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code.

The statement contains information on the commission by the abovementioned persons of crimes under Part 2 of Article 210 (inappropriate use of budget funds, implementation of budget expenditures or the provision of loans from the budget without established budgetary allocations or with their excess) Part 2 of Article 367 (negligence), namely the allocation of funds from the COVID-19 fund for other areas of government, contrary to the requirements of the law.

At the same time, the NACB refused to register such criminal proceedings.

After that the applicant lodged a complaint against the NACB with a court.

On June 15, High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied it and ordered the NACB to start an investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 35 billion to the Ukravtodor state automobile roads agency out of the UAH 66 billion allocated from the COVID-19 fund.

On June 9, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 800 million from the fund to fight against coronavirus for additional payments to employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources