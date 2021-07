Police Detain Suspect Of Attacking 80-Year-Old Mother Of IMF Alternate Executive Director For Ukraine Rashkova

Police officers have detained a suspect of an assault on 80-year-old mother of IMF Alternate Executive Director For Ukraine Vladyslav Rashkovan.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from Odesa region police press service.

They are incriminated with robbery with the use of force.

The case was opened under Article 187 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an unknown person beat 80-year-old mother of IMF Alternate Executive Director For Ukraine Vladyslav Rashkovan.

