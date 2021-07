Finance Ministry Meets Loan Plan For State Budget For 76.6%, Attracts UAH 257.8 Billion In H1

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has met the loan plan for the state budget for 76.6%, having attracted UAH 257.8 billion in the first half of 2021.

That follows from the data by the ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the ministry placed government domestic loan bonds for UAH 211.4 billion: UAH 59.7 billion in foreign currency (the equivalent of USD 1.7 billion and EUR 409.9 million).

The ministry also managed to attract UAH 46.4 billion from external sources.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Finance Ministry met the loan plan for 73.4%, having attracted UAH 192.5 billion in the first five months of 2021.

The overall state (direct and state-secured) debt of Ukraine in April rose by 1.28% or UAH 1.16 billion month over month to USD 91.33 billion.

As of the end of April 2021, the total state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine in equivalent in national currency amounted to UAH 2,552.96 billion (USD 91.41 billion in foreign currency equivalent) against UAH 2,534.28 billion (USD 91.33 billion) in March.

The total amount of direct state debt as of April 30 amounted to UAH 2,258.04 billion (USD 81.37 billion) against UAH 2,234.83 billion (USD 80.14 billion) a month earlier.

At the same time, direct external debt increased over the month from USD 43.43 billion to USD 45.12 billion.

Direct domestic debt decreased in hryvnia equivalent from UAH 1,023.81 billion to UAH 1,006.09 billion (in dollar terms it decreased from USD 36.72 billion to USD 36.26 billion).

The state-guaranteed debt as of April 30 amounted to UAH 276.25 billion or USD 9.95 billion.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources