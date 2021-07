Culture Ministry Puts Russian Sports Commentator Guberniev On List Of Persons Jeopardizing National Security

The Culture and Information Policy Ministry has put Russian sports commentator from the Match TV channel Dmitry Guberniev on the list of persons jeopardizing national security.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the list.

Dmitry Guberniev was put on the list on July 1.

Now, the list also includes Russian film director Oleg Dzhuraev, Russian actress and TV presenter Anna Peskova, and Russian actor Roman Yurchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the Culture Ministry put Russian rock musician Skachkov on the list of persons jeopardizing national security.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources