Assets Of All 174 Legal Entities On NSDC's Sanction List Frozen – SSU

Assets of all 174 legal entities on the sanction list of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) are frozen.

SSU’s press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The SSU was the agency to have offered the NSDC to impose personal special sanctions and other restrictions within the framework of the fight against systemic smuggling.

In the first half of 2021, the SSU withdrew smuggled articles and exposed customs regulations violations for UAH 207.6 million.

The withdrawal took place within 53 pre-trial investigations.

The articles smuggled were weapons, prohibited matters, wood, cultural values, etc.

Since early 2021, ten representatives of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, customs and regulating bodies have received their sentences.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SSU has prevented smuggling brand-name clothes and cosmetics from the EU for UAH 16 million.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources