Japanese supercomputer "Fugaku" held the top spot on the new edition of the Top500 supercomputer list, while China continues to lead in the number of Top500 supercomputers, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

Fugaku has a High Performance Linpack result of 442 petaflops, besting the second-placed "Summit" system of the United States by three times, according to a release on the new ranking.

Fugaku's peak performance is above an exaflop. Such an achievement has caused some to introduce this machine as the first "Exascale" supercomputer, it said.

The "Summit" is an IBM-built supercomputer running at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the U.S. state of Tennessee. It remains the country's fastest supercomputer.

At number three is "Sierra," a system at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the U.S. state of California.

Chinese supercomputers "Sunway TaihuLight" ranks fourth on the Top500 list. At number five is the "Perlmutter" system at the U.S. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, which is the only new entry in the Top10.

China continues to dominate the list with regard to system number, claiming 188 supercomputers on the list. The United States is number two with 122 systems, and Japan is third with 34.

Chinese manufacturers dominate the list in the number of installations, with Lenovo and Inspur claiming top two, and Sugon standing at the fourth. Supercomputers installed by the three Chinese vendors account for 281 of the top 500 systems.

The Top500 list is compiled by Erich Strohmaier and Horst Simon of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Jack Dongarra of the University of Tennessee; and Martin Meuer of ISC Group in Germany.

