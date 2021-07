The Ministry of Health states that beta testing of COVID certificates has been launched from July 1, but the full launch of their functionality will take place after a technical check by the EU.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine is one of the first countries that began communication with the EU team on the implementation of COVID certificates. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, is negotiating with countries on the mutual recognition of international certificates. We constantly receive up-to-date information, adapt the technical part to it. After passing the technical check by the EU, a full-fledged launch of the functionality will take place," the statement reads.

It is noted that on July 1, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, together with partners, launched beta testing of COVID certificates, people who have already received 2 doses of the vaccine in Ukraine can join it.

At the moment, more than 10,000 users have registered for testing.

According to the statement, the development and technical implementation of certificates is jointly carried out by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Health, the National Health Service, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Border Guard Service, taking into account international requirements - EU Digital COVID Certificate of the European Commission.

All data about the patient are entered into the electronic health care system, so the document can be generated in the application or on the Diia portal, and then you can also get a paper document from the doctor.

It will be possible to check whether the certificate is valid with a QR code through Diia and for this you do not need to additionally enter special equipment for verification.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decree on the introduction of COVID certificates.

This is a digital document that will confirm the status of a citizen on vaccination, a negative result of PCR tests and the status of a person who has recovered from COVID-19.

