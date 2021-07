In June, the national coronavirus vaccination plan was fulfilled by 27%.

This is stated in the data of the Ministry of Health, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the national coronavirus vaccination plan, 5.652 million vaccinations were planned in June, in fact, 1.515 million vaccinations were carried out.

Thus, in June the vaccination plan was fulfilled by 27%.

In May, the national coronavirus vaccination plan was fulfilled by 0.07% - 0.409 million vaccinations against the plan of 5.652 million, in April - by 0.19% - 0.504 million vaccinations against the plan of 2.66 million.

As of the morning of July 2, 2,001,130 people were vaccinated with the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Ukraine, and 766,483 people were vaccinated with the second dose.

A total of 2,767,613 vaccinations have been carried out since the start of the vaccination campaign.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine plans to reach 5.65 million vaccinations against coronavirus monthly from May, according to the national vaccination plan.

Thus, by the end of 2021, it is planned to cover most of the adult population in Ukraine to form herd immunity.

On February 24, Ukraine started vaccination against coronavirus with the AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine, on April 13 - vaccination with CoronaVac, on April 18 - with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

