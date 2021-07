Turkey has lifted quarantine restrictions within the country.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Turkish Embassy in Ukraine.

"From July 1, 2021, the Turkish authorities have canceled quarantine restrictions," the statement reads.

In particular, the night curfew and the weekend curfew are completely removed.

Also, restrictions on visiting public places (parks, gardens, camping sites, picnic and recreation areas) and on the use of urban and intercity transport have been lifted.

In places of public catering both on the street and inside the establishments, restrictions on the number of visitors have been lifted, and music, including live performances, is allowed until midnight.

All types of entertainment and events are allowed in hotels, subject to the rules of the Ministry of Health.

It is allowed to hold concerts and festivals in the presence of 4 square meters per person in an open space and 6 square meters indoors.

So far, only the work of hookah bars is prohibited.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since June 4, Turkey requires Ukrainians to have a negative test result for coronavirus or a vaccination document.

