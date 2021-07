In June 2021, the general fund of the state budget’s revenue made UAH 84.9 billion, up 6.9% (UAH 5.4 billion) over the monthly plan.

That follows from the data provided by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The State Tax Service paid UAH 50.8 billion, up 6.1% of the June target (+ UAH 2.9 billion); including:

- individual income tax & military fee – UAH 124 billion;

- enterprise income tax– UAH 4.7 billion;

- subsoil use rent – UAH 3.8 billion;

- Ukraine-made commodity excise fee – UAH 5.9 billion;

- value added tax (VAT) – UAH 10.8 billion (UAH 22.8 billion collected, UAH 12.0 billion redeemed).

The state budget received UAH 31.3 billion in customs payments, up 9.4% over the June target (+ UAH 2.7 billion).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Accounting Chamber of Ukraine Chairperson Valerii Patskan, the state budget deficit in 2020 was the largest in the last 10 years.

