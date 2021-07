Austria and the Netherlands have opened its borders only for vaccinated tourists from Ukraine.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Tourists vaccinated with Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Covishield, Johnson&Johnson, Moderna, and Sinovac can visit the two countries.

Besides, Austria can also be visited by Ukrainian citizens producing negative PCR-test or anti-gen test; however, once in the country, such tourists have to observe 10-day quarantine which can be halved after testing in Austria.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved introduction of vaccination certificate.

On July 1, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 696 over June 30 to 2,236,497, and the number of deaths increased by 33 over June 30 to 52,391; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 1.3%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 35.3%.

According to the report, as of the morning of July 1, a total of 2,236,497 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 52,391 fatal cases; 2,169,584 people had recovered.

On July 1, a total of 696 new disease cases were recorded, 33 people died, and 1,197 people recovered.

Therefore, as of July 1, the number of newly infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (1,197 vs 696).

At the same time, on July 1, a total of 439 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, down 5.4% over June 30.

