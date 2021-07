Turkey Issues Permits For Flights To And From Ukraine, First Flights Depart - Foreign Ministry

After more than 15 flights to and from Antalya were delayed, Turkey issued flight permits, and the first flights have already departed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the air carrier, the issue of obtaining permits for flights to/from Turkey has been resolved. The first flights Antalya - Kyiv, Antalya - Zaporizhia have already departed. The rest will depart in accordance with the updated flight program. Ukrainian passengers are requested to check the schedule on the website carrier," wrote the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko on Twitter.

Earlier, Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) announced that the reason for the delay in charter flights to Antalya is the problems in issuing permits by the Turkish air regulator against the backdrop of an increase in the number of flights and the resumption of flights with Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since June 4, Turkey requires Ukrainians upon entry to provide a negative test for the coronavirus or a vaccination document.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources