The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) will conduct an anti-terrorist exercise jointly with the Israeli embassy in Kyiv on July 4.

The SSU’s Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv Region announced this in a statement on Facebook , the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The SSU will conduct an anti-terrorist exercise at a place of mass gathering of people in Kyiv. The coordinating group of the Anti-Terrorist Center of the Security Service of Ukraine’s Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv Region will conduct a planned anti-terrorist exercise in the capital city on July 4, 2021, jointly with the embassy of the State of Israel in Ukraine and with organizational support from the headquarters of the SSU Anti-Terrorist Center," the statement said.

According to the statement, the exercise will be conducted at the Brodsky Choral Synagogue in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv with the participation of units of the National Police, the National Guard, and the State Emergency Service, as well as representatives of government agencies.

Temporarily restrictions may be imposed on vehicular and pedestrian traffic and identification documents may be checked during the exercise.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SSU conducted anti-terrorist exercises in Mykolaiv region on June 16.

