The parliament has adopted bills on abolition of the "Crimea free economic zone” in the Russia-annexed Crimea.

Bills Nos. 5501-d, 5502-d, and 5503-d were adopted by 329, 328, and 330 votes, respectively, with only 226 required, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill was adopted with the aim of abolishing the "Crimea free economic zone" in the Russia-annexed Crimea and establishing the terms of economic relations in the Crimea, taking account of the restrictions caused by the annexation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament has unblocked lending secured by real estate in the Donbas.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources