China has seized a total of 5.55 tonnes of drugs along its borders since the beginning of this year, the National Immigration Administration said, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

A total of 571 drug-related criminal cases were tackled during the period, leading to the arrests of 665 criminal suspects and the seizure of 323.58 tonnes of precursor chemicals, said the administration.

The administration has toughened its crackdown on drug-related crime in border areas, with a particular emphasis on stemming drug inflows.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources