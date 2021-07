UIA: Charter Flights To Antalya Suspended Over Problems In Provision Of Permits By Turkish Air Regulator Amids

According to the Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company, the reasons for the suspending of charter flights to Antalya are problems in the provision of permits by the Turkish air regulator amidst the growth in the number of flights and resumption of Russia-Turkey flights.

The UIA has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the Ukrainian air company is rendering all required services to passengers of the suspended flights.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv region) states that on July 1, a total of five flights to Antalya are being delayed in absence of Turkey’s permit.

According to the report, as of 8:20 a.m., the PS 6237 flight of the Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company was suspended from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the PS 6233 flight of the same come was suspended from 3 a.m. for 5:30 p.m.; the PS 5333 - from 11:40 a.m. for 6:20 p.m., the PS 5331 - from 5 a.m. for 11 a.m.; and the QU 4407 of the Azur Air Ukraine air company - from 12:30 p.m. for 5:40 p.m.

Turkey has demanded that Ukrainians produce negative coronavirus test results or a vaccination document at the entry to the country from June 4.

