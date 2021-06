Shmyhal Instructs Stefanyshyna To Intensify Negotiations With EU On Recognition Of Vaccination Certificates

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanyshyna to intensify negotiations with the European Union on the recognition of vaccination certificates.

The Prime Minister said this during a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I give instructions to Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanyshyna to intensify work on completing the audit of the Ukrainian e-certificate and signing a corresponding agreement with the European Commission," the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal stressed that Ukraine is completing preparations for the completion of the introduction of vaccination certificates.

The Ukrainian vaccination certificate will fully comply with the requirements of the European Commission, the document can be generated in the application or on the Diia portal, and in the future the document can be obtained from a family doctor.

The Prime Minister noted that beta testing of vaccination certificates will start from July 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the G20 countries support the introduction of vaccination passports for tourists.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources