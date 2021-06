IMF Appoints Stepanyan As Resident Representative In Ukraine Instead Of Ljungman

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed Vahram Stepanyan as Resident Representative in Ukraine instead of Goesta Ljungman.

The IMF has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the IMF Resident Representative Office in Ukraine, Stepanyan took up his official duties on June 28.

Goesta Ljungman returns to IMF headquarters after four years as IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine.

Changing resident representatives is a well-established practice for rotating IMF staff.

Stepanyan is a citizen of Armenia and has been with the IMF since 2008.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2017, the IMF appointed Goesta Ljungman as its resident representative in Ukraine instead of Jerome Vacher.

Goesta Ljungman, a Swedish citizen, holds a degree in economics from Uppsala University.

He joined the IMF in 2007 from his position at the Swedish Ministry of Finance.

While working in the IMF's Fiscal Department and the Middle East and Central Asia Department, Mr. Ljungman gained substantial experience working with Eastern European and transition economies.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources