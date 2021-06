The Verkhovna Rada has increased criminal liability for inaccurate declarations with the proposals of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A total of 315 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No. 4651 with the President's proposals, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the President's proposals, for failure to submit a declaration by an authorized person, it is proposed to punish with a fine, community service, restraint of liberty for up to two years or imprisonment for one year.

At the same time, the provision that the information on the objects of declaration that is in the possession or use of the subject of declaration personally and in the possession or use of family members of the subject of declaration and presented to the subject of declaration in any form is considered to be known to the subject of declaring is also excluded.

Previously, this provision provided an opportunity to avoid declaring the property of relatives.

The bill introduces amendments to Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code and provides for the restriction of freedom for MPs, civil servants and representatives of local self-government bodies for a period of up to two years or a fine from UAH 51,000 to UAH 68,000 (from 3,000 to 4,000 non-taxable minimum income citizens) with the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, if these persons have not entered assets and real estate in the declaration in the amount of 500 to 2,000 subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons (now - from UAH 1.1 million to UAH 4.5 million).

If the declared information differs from the reliable one in the amount of more than 2,000 living wages for able-bodied persons (now - more than UAH 4.5 million, from July 1 – UAH 4.8 million), then a MP, a civil servant or a representative of local self-government bodies may receive a fine from UAH 68,000 to UAH 85,000 (from 4,000 to 5,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens) or community service for a period of 150 to 240 hours or two years of restriction of liberty, or imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 15, Zelenskyy vetoed the law on increasing criminal liability for inaccurate declaration due to the possibility of avoiding declaring the property of relatives.

