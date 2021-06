The Council of the European Union has permitted signing of the Common Aviation Area Agreement with Ukraine.

Cabinet of Ministers’ press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As earlier reported, the process of creating Common Aviation Area was launched by the EU back in 1999.

On December 12, 2006, the EU Council authorized a commission to commence the respective negotiations with Ukraine.

In October 2013, the text of the Common Aviation Area Agreement was agreed by the parties however, the signing was postponed for an indefinite period for certain external political reasons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and the EU have agreed to sign the Common Aviation Area Agreement during the seventh meeting of the Association Council on February 11, however, the agreement was not signed.

