Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, joined around 20,000 people on Monday evening to watch a grand gala in Beijing in celebration of the centenary of the CPC's founding, according to Chinadaily.

Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng, as well as Vice-President Wang Qishan, were also among Party and State leaders who watched the gala at National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest.

Shortly before 8 pm, Xi and other senior leaders walked into the stadium amid warm applause throughout the venue.

Along with music and songs, fireworks displaying "100" lit up the night sky over the stadium. A shining Party emblem was shown on the stage, kicking off the grand gala event.

Called The Great Journey, the four-part gala performance was presented in the style of a large-scale theater production. Through music and dance, stage plays, marching, dramas and documentary video, the performance vividly presented the CPC's 100-year endeavor in leading the people in pursuing revolution, construction and reform.

An art performance titled "The Great Journey" is held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan joined about 20,000 people to watch the performance. Photo/Xinhua

It celebrated China's historic achievements as well as the transformations that have taken place under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012. The event also highlighted the promising future of fully realizing a modern socialist country.

Part one displayed the great struggle and painstaking efforts that the Chinese people, under the leadership of the CPC, made to achieve victories in the revolutionary period, the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the War of Liberation (1946-49) before the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Part two reflected on the heroes and role models in the period of socialist revolution and construction as well as the Chinese People's Volunteer Army entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to help in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-53).

Part three showed the great achievements China has made since the CPC adopted the reform and opening-up policy in the late 1970s, including Hong Kong's and Macao's return to the motherland and the Chinese people's solidarity to win the battle against the SARS epidemic in 2003.

Part four showed how socialism with Chinese characteristics entered the new era under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, particularly the country's achievements in elimination of absolute poverty, its people's war against the COVID-19 pandemic, and its strong commitment to advancing the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The gala came to a climax with fireworks lighting up the sky again amid applause and cheers.

Fireworks are seen above the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. Photo/Xinhua

