Ukraine is negotiating the supply of vaccines with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Nation Health, Medical Assistance and Health Insurance Mykhailo Radutskyi (Servant of the People faction) announced this on the air of the Right to Power program, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine has contracted a sufficient number of vaccine doses for the entire population. Today we have contracts for 38 million, plus additional negotiations are underway on the supply of vaccines. We have contracts with vaccine manufacturers: Pfizer, AstraZeneca, NovaVax, Sinovac Biotech and are still negotiating with Johnson & Johnson for their single dose vaccine and with Moderna,” he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the second half of June, the fourth stage of vaccination against the coronavirus began in Ukraine.

