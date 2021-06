The Opposition Platform – For Life parliamentary faction believes that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to transfer part of Ukraine’s territory to Russia.

The Opposition Platform – For Life party announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ze (Zelenskyy) authorities are ready to abandon Donbas because they are unable to conduct a dialogue and fulfill their obligations to the people of Ukraine. They are ready to destroy the country; sell land and strategic enterprises; abolish social rights and drive people into poverty. It is incapable of defeating corruption and defending the country’s national interests in front of external creditors," the statement said.

According to the statement, Zelenskyy is discussing the possibility of building a wall on the border with this Ukrainian region.

Besides, the Opposition Platform – For Life parliamentary faction believes that Zelenskyy wants to use the Ukrainian people’s war fatigue to force them to make a decision on dismemberment of the country via a referendum.

The parliamentary faction condemns any initiative that undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to the statement, it is necessary to implement the Minsk agreements and the Normandy Four agreements in order to ensure the return of Donbas and restore the unity of the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said on June 24 that former president Petro Poroshenko and Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform – For Life faction) were making money on the war and not interested in ending it.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources