Digital Transformation Ministry Completing Development Of Vaccination Certificates In Accordance With EU Requirements

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is completing the development of vaccination certificates in accordance with the requirements of the European Union.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are actively working on the introduction and mutual recognition of covid certificates in the EU. This will allow Ukrainians to travel freely across Europe with certificates," Fedorov wrote.

He added that the technical team is finalizing the development of certificates in accordance with the requirements of the European Commission's EU Digital COVID Certificate and WHO's Smart Vaccination Certificate.

According to Fedorov, after assessing the conformity of Ukrainian covid certificates to EU requirements, a memorandum will be signed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine plans to launch digital passports/vaccination certificates from July.

