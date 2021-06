Cabinet Introduces Express Testing For Coronavirus Antigen At Border Checkpoints Of Those Arriving From Countr

From July 2, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced express testing for the determination of the antigen of coronavirus infection at border checkpoints for those arriving from countries with the spread of the Delta strain.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the quarantine regulations to counter the spread of the Delta strain of coronavirus.

"First of all, we will monitor the health status of those arriving from countries where this strain of coronavirus is already widespread. For this, testing points for the determination of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus antigen have been deployed at checkpoints across the state border," the Deputy Minister - Senior Medical Officer Ihor Kuzin commented on the decision.

It is reported that for crossing the state border, foreigners (except for those who have a residence permit in Ukraine) and stateless persons over 12 years old who arrived from India, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Russia, Portugal, or were on their territory at least seven days within the last 14 days, you need to undergo directly at the checkpoints (control points) express testing to determine the antigen of coronavirus.

If there is a negative result, they will be allowed to enter Ukraine.

In the absence of such a result or refusal to test, the border guard refuses such a person to cross the state border.

Citizens of Ukraine, foreigners and stateless persons permanently residing on the territory of Ukraine (except for those under 12 years old) and arrived in Ukraine from India, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Russia, Portugal or have been on their territory for at least seven days during the last For 14 days, they also undergo express testing for the determination of the coronavirus antigen directly at checkpoints (control points).

In case of a positive result, they are subject to mandatory self-isolation or observation.

It is noted that the employees of the National Police will provide escort of persons subject to observation from the border control zone of the sanitary zone for their further transportation to places of observation or to health facilities for their hospitalization.

It is also noted that sanitary zones are being developed outside the territory of checkpoints (control points) across the state border.

The list of countries will be revised and updated depending on the epidemic situation.

The new rules will be in effect from July 2.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of June 23, two cases of coronavirus disease caused by the Delta strain were recorded in Ukraine.

