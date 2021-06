World Bank Will Allocate USD 350 Million To Ukraine For Economic Development During Pandemic

The World Bank will provide Ukraine with USD 350 million for economic development during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers and the World Bank signed an agreement for USD 350 million.

"The funds will be used to develop the economy during the pandemic, provide social support to vulnerable groups of the population and strengthen state institutions," the Prime Minister said.

He added that Ukraine will be able to implement systemic projects for the fair development of the land market, continue the reform of the gas sector, and also strengthen the credit market.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine had previously completed negotiations with the World Bank on attracting a loan of USD 211 million to the Ukrhydroenergo state energy generating company.

