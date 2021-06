Russian artist Philipp Kirkorov was included in the SSU's "black list" due to propaganda concerts and statements about the Russian Crimea, he was banned from entering Ukraine.

The press service of the SSU announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The grounds for such recommendations of the SSU (inclusion in the list of persons posing a threat to national security) were the repeated propaganda concerts and statements of Philipp Kirkorov, in which he spoke out in support of the annexation of Crimea by Russia, and also insisted that the annexed peninsula is part of Russia. At the same time, he regularly performed in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, entering the peninsula outside the Ukrainian checkpoints," said SSU spokesman Artem Dekhtiarenko.

According to him, the SSU has evidence that Kirkorov deliberately denied the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and in his statements justified the aggressive actions of the Russian Federation.

In particular, on March 18, Kirkorov performed at the concert "The Big Festive Concert in Honor of the Seven Years of the Reunification of Crimea with the Russian Federation", which took place with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, thereby supporting the occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

In his statements at this event, Kirkorov said that "Crimea is my favorite place in Russia," and also made a number of other propaganda statements, as he had repeatedly done before.

The SSU did not say whether he was banned from entering Ukraine, while, according to Ukrainian News Agency’s sources in law enforcement agencies, Kirkorov was banned from entering Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kirkorov was included in the SSU's list of persons threatening national security.

