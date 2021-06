President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on sanctions against two Russians, a Crimean and 55 non-resident legal entities.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 264, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, sanctions were introduced against two residents of Moscow, the founders of the Sevastopol Marine Bank, Aleksandr Annenkov and Lidia Annenkova, as well as against a resident of Crimea, Roman Svyatoy, who is a bailiff in Simferopol.

They are banned from entering Ukraine for three years, and assets are blocked.

Besides, sanctions were imposed against 46 Russian banks, including Sberbank, Gazprombank and VTB Bank, as well as the so-called State Bank of the LPR and six payment and credit organizations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NSDC previously imposed sanctions against four companies and six people associated with the Russian special services that developed and used the NotPetya virus for cyberattacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

