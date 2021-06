Olha Stefanyshyna, Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, expects that the Ukraine-EU summit in October will decide on Ukraine's joining the European transit system.

Stefanyshyna said this at the conference "Results of Six Years of Implementation of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU" in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We plan that at the Ukraine-EU summit there will be a decision on Ukraine's joining the European transit system. This is a work that is already being carried out by the European Union as their homework,” Stefanyshyna said.

As a reminder, the next Ukraine-European Union summit is scheduled for October 12.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, progress in Ukraine's implementation of the Association Agreement with the EU for 2015-2020 is 54%.

