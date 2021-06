Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak held a telephone conversation with U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, during which he discussed the upcoming meeting of Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his American counterpart Joe Biden.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the press service of the Presidential Office.

"As part of regular communications with the American side, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak held a telephone conversation with the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs of the United States of America Victoria Nuland. The interlocutors discussed the details of the upcoming visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States at the invitation of U.S. President Joe Biden," the statement reads.

It is reported that Nuland assured Yermak of Washington's unwavering support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, as well as in the implementation of the Minsk Agreements on a peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbas.

At the same time, Yermak informed his American partners about the implementation of reforms in Ukraine for its transformation into a transparent and competitive country and spoke about the steps to implement the European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of our state.

Nuland noted the importance of continuing the ongoing reforms to strengthen Ukraine, in particular corporate governance and anti-corruption reforms, and pledged the United States' support for these efforts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Biden invited Zelenskyy to visit the White House in July.

U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland on Thursday briefed Kuleba on the content and results of the negotiations between Putin and Biden on June 16 in Geneva, highlighting the United States' unshakable dedication to the principle of "no agreement on Ukraine without Ukraine."

