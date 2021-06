Qingdao Customs in east China's Shandong Province has recently seized more than 215 kg of cocaine, the largest drug smuggling case busted by the country's customs this year, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

Authorities swung into action after receiving a tip-off that a foreign ship with a large cache of drugs was heading for Qingdao Port.

The customs officials thoroughly examined the ship upon its arrival at the port and found nine suspicious packages in seven cargo holds loaded with soybeans.

Laboratory identification confirmed that the nine packages contained a total of 215.37 kg of cocaine. The case is under further investigation.

Since 2017, Qingdao Customs has seized nearly 360 kg of smuggled cocaine on ships sailing internationally.

