The Council of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) approved the dismissal of Dmytro Solohub from the post of deputy head of the NBU in connection with the end of his term of office.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The last day of the term of office of Dmytro Solohub as Deputy Head of the National Bank will be July 12, 2021 (since July 10, 2021 is a day off).

The Council of the National Bank adopted the corresponding decision at a meeting on June 23, 2021, on the proposal of the head of the National Bank in accordance with the requirements of Article 20 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Bank of Ukraine".

Solohub is responsible for the work of the Monetary Stability Unit, which includes the Department of Monetary Policy and Economic Analysis, the Department of Statistics and Reporting, the Department of Financial Stability, the Department of Methodology for Regulating the Activities of Non-Bank Financial Institutions, and the Office for European Integration and International Programs.

Now the National Bank is determined with the selection of a candidate for the future deputy head.

At the same time, according to Article 20 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Bank of Ukraine", in order to ensure the continuity of the processes of the central bank, Solohub, whose term of office will end on July 12, 2021, may be in office until a new deputy takes office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August last year, the Council of the National Bank dismissed the deputy head of the NBU Roman Borisenko.

On July 31, 2020, the NBU Council dismissed Serhii Kholod from the post of NBU Deputy Head of his own free will.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources