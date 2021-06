Ukraine And Georgia Working On Mutual Recognition Of Documents On Vaccination Against Coronavirus To Facilitat

Ukraine and Georgia are working on mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination documents to facilitate tourism.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint statement with President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We should strengthen coordination in the field of interpersonal contacts and tourism. Mutual recognition of documents on vaccination is on the agenda, which will make it as easy as possible for citizens of our countries to cross the border," he said.

Zelenskyy also expressed confidence that, despite the coronavirus pandemic, bilateral trade and economic cooperation will intensify this year and positive trends in the growth of trade will be consolidated, which has increased by 25% since the beginning of the year.

In this context, the President announced the holding of a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in September.

He said that Ukraine and Georgia are actively working to strengthen cooperation in the field of security in the Black Sea.

During the talks, the Presidents agreed to make energy security one of the key areas of bilateral cooperation.

Zelenskyy also expressed hope for cooperation with the Georgian side within the framework of the Crimean platform.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the founding summit of the Crimean Platform will be held in Kyiv on August 23, on the eve of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence on August 24.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources