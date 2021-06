Foreign Ministry Calls For Closer Cooperation Between Ukraine And NATO Following Russian Warning Shots At Brit

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers the firing of warning shots at a British Navy ship in the Black Sea by Russian forces as evidence of the need for closer cooperation between Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this on Twitter, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Clear proof of Ukraine’s position: Russia’s aggressive and provocative actions in the Black and Azov seas, its occupation, & militarization of Crimea pose a lasting threat to Ukraine and allies. We need a new quality of cooperation between Ukraine & NATO allies in the Black Sea," he tweeted.

The minister was reacting to reports that a Russian border ship fired several warning shots at a British Navy destroyer in the Black Sea and that a Russian Su-24 jet dropped warn bombs on the ship's path on Wednesday.

The British ship left the waters of the Russian-annexed Crimea after that.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said earlier that it had no information that Russian forces fired warning shots at a British Navy destroyer in the Black Sea near Crimea and suggested that it could be “fake” news.

