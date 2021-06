The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recommended that Ukrainian citizens refrain from visiting Russia, Portugal, United Kingdom, and India due to the outbreaks of the Delta strain of the COVID-19 coronavirus in these countries.

The ministry announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In connection with the rapid spread of the new, aggressive strain of the SARS-CoV-2 ‘Delta’ coronavirus, as well as to protect the health of the Ukrainian population and ensure control over the epidemiological situation in our country, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly recommends that citizens of Ukraine refrain from traveling to the countries with the largest outbreaks of this type of COVID-19 – India, United Kingdom, Portugal, and the Russian Federation – until the epidemiological situations in these countries completely stabilize," the ministry said in the statement.

According to the statement, Ukrainian citizens who are already in these countries are advised to strictly abide by anti-epidemic requirements and instructions, immediately contact local medical institutions in case of symptoms of a respiratory illness, and be prepared for additional quarantine upon arrival in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers on June 22 to consider the possibility of imposing additional restrictions on migration from the countries in which the Delta strain of the COVID-19 coronavirus is spreading.

The Delta strain of the COVID-19 coronavirus was first discovered in India.

According to the latest data, it has already been identified in 92 countries.

The Delta strain is 1.6 times more infectious than the Alpha strain (first discovered in Britain), 2.26 times more likely to lead to hospitalization, and 1.45 times more likely to lead to admission to an intensive care unit.

