Member of Parliament Anton Poliakov (For the Future) proposes parliament prohibit oligarchs from being elected mayors of cities.

This is stated in the bill No. 5599-2 "On the prevention of threats to national security associated with the excessive influence of persons with significant economic or political weight in public life (oligarchs)," Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the bill, the mayor cannot be a person who is included in the Register of persons with significant economic or political weight in public life (oligarchs), according to the Law on the Status of Oligarchs.

The MP also proposes Verkhovna Rada dismiss the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), as well as their deputies in case of violation of the deadlines for submitting declarations on contacts with oligarchs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to submit the issue of the status of oligarchs to a referendum.

Zelenskyy also proposes the Verkhovna Rada oblige public servants to declare contacts with oligarchs.

