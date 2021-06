Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 2.8 Times To 835, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 3.3 Times To 70 On June 22

On June 22, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 835 over June 21 to 2,230,977, and the number of deaths increased by 70 over June 21 to 52,123; at the same time, the number of new cases increased 2.8 times, and the number of new lethal cases increased 3.3 times.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as of the morning of June 23, a total of 2,230,977 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 52,123 fatal cases; 2,155,261 people had recovered.

On June 22, a total of 835 new disease cases were recorded, 70 people died, and 2,292 people recovered.

Therefore, as of June 22, the number of newly infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (292 vs 835).

At the same time, on June 22, a total of 419 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, up 31.8% over June 21.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 21, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 296 over June 20 to 2,230,142, and the number of deaths increased by 21 over June 20 to 52,053; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 8.4%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 31.3%.

On June 20, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 323 over June 19 to 2,229,846, and the number of deaths increased by 16 over June 19 to 52,032; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 32.5%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 33.3%.

