Russia Urges United States And Its Allies To Withdraw From Sea Breeze-2021 Exercises

The Russian Federation called on the United States of America and its allies to withdraw from the Sea Breeze-2021 international military exercises.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Russian Embassy in the United States on its Twitter microblog.

"We urge the United States and its allies to abandon the practice of military operations in the Black Sea. An example of multilateral efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region is the Blackseafor format, aimed at strengthening confidence-building measures at sea," the statement reads.

The statement also notes that the scale and aggressive nature of the Sea Breeze exercises in no way correspond to the real security tasks in the Black Sea region.

It is noted that these exercises increase the risk of unintentional incidents and encourage militarism in Kyiv.

"All emerging problems in this region can be solved by the Black Sea states without "imposing" outside assistance," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 32 countries will take part in the Sea Breeze-2021 international military exercises.

