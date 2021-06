16 Members of Parliament from the Servant of the People propose the parliament prohibit the suspension of the sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) by court decisions.

This is stated in the bill No. 5667 "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Certain Issues of the Activities of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The MPs propose to amend the norm of the law regarding cases of securing claims.

According to the bill, the measures to secure the claim applied by the court cannot stop the actions of special economic and other restrictive measures applied by the decisions of the NSDC in accordance with the Law on Sanctions.

Also, the bill provides that the appeal in the courts of decisions made by the NSDC in accordance with the law does not stop the application of sanctions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Security and Defense Council introduced sanctions against businessman Pavel Fuks and businessman Dmytro Firtash.

